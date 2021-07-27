Joe Jonas Reveals What He & Sophie Turner Have Argued About In Quarantine

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the perfect couple — at least they seem like it on the surface. But if you look closer, are there cracks in the bricks of their foundation?

Joe opened up to the Wall Street Journal‘s “My Monday Morning” series on, well, Monday morning, and finally revealed something the couple have argued about since getting married.

As we know, the pandemic has been especially brutal for couples, as the celebrity breakup count for 2020 and the first half of this year has been through the roof. Obviously there are special cases, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s world views being increasingly at odds and whatever the hell is going on with Armie Hammer. But for the most part we’ve just been hearing how difficult it is for some couples to be stuck so close together with so much free time. It’s led to struggles in many cases and even divorces in some.

Related: Zac Efron’s Ex Claims ‘He Shouted A Lot When He Was Angry’

And in the case of the Jonas Brother and his Queen in the North, it was a hobby the new parents found to try to pass the time together that caused them problems. That hobby? LEGO!

The Cake By The Ocean singer revealed the couple’s quarantine pastime, saying:

“I got very into Lego building. My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos… We built the Batmobile; we built Harry Potter [Wizarding] World.”

How inneresting! Because the only other celeb we know who is super into Lego is Harry himself, Daniel Radcliffe. He and his girlfriend Erin Darke also got into the colorful construction toys during lockdown and have shared some of their creations on talk show appearances.

However, the activity also became a source of disagreement!

“It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite.”

Sophie apparently took her building blocks much more seriously than her beau — and that led to actual fights. About Lego.

Thankfully they came to an understanding; the 31-year-old explained:

“At first we argued about it, and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it. [I said], ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.'”

His support, he concedes, is more of the “moral” variety as the Game Of Thrones star has her Lego game on lock. The DNCE frontman admits:

“I’ll make the cocktails for us.”

Hey, sounds like a good husband to us! Knowing when to back off AND bringing drinks??

Hey, maybe they really are the perfect couple…

[Image via Joe Jonas/Instagram.]