Spice Girls Feud Ends Reunion Plans -- Geri Halliwell Refuses To 'Share A Stage' With Mel B: REPORT

Well, the highly anticipated Spice Girls reunion may not be happening after all, folks…

It’s been rumored for a while now that the fan favorite Brit girl band has been gearing up to make their united return — this time even including Victoria Beckham, who sat out a previous reunion in 2019. But it sounds like that plan may have gone to s**t as Geri Halliwell reportedly refuses to “share a stage” with Mel B! ANOTHER FEUD?!?

On Monday, an insider told DailyMail.com that Geri, AKA Ginger Spice, has backed out of reunion talks amid her husband Christian Horner’s alleged texting scandal with another woman:

“Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband’s relationship with his assistant — it has been a tough enough time — and she’s just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes.”

What “little digs and jibes,” you may be wondering? Well, it was Geri’s b-day last week, and to commemorate her, Mel, AKA Scary Spice, took to Instagram to share what fans believed to be a rather shady tribute. Alongside pics netizens have labeled unflattering, Mel wished her a “Happy 75th Birthday.’ Ouch… Just for context, that’s 23 years older than Geri’s actual age of 52!

Of the Spice Girls reunion, the source added:

“She’s walked away and without Geri it’s really not going to happen — in the past she’s been a driving force in the group, but she doesn’t want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her.”

Yikes, that sounds serious! And it probably doesn’t help that the two have what Mel claimed to be quite the saucy romantic history together…

In addition to the public remarks on Instagram, the source noted there’s been a slew of behind-the-scenes “jibes” that have been adding fuel to the fire. The insider dished:

The Spice Girls also included Victoria as Posh Spice, Melanie C as Sporty Spice, and Emma Bunton as Baby Spice.

Are you disappointed to hear this news, Perezicous readers? Do you think there’s a chance Mel and Geri will move past this? Let us know in the comments down below.

