Geri Halliwell & Her Husband Put On United Front At Bahrain Grand Prix After His Inappropriate Alleged Texts To Female Staffer Leaked!

Geri Halliwell and her husband, Christian Horner, are putting on a united front after those sexually suggestive text messages he sent to a female staffer leaked!

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the 51-year-old singer was all smiles as she held onto the Red Bull Racing CEO’s hand while entering the Bahrain Grand Prix together on Saturday. She continued to show her support for Christian as they sat at a coffee shop in the Bahrain International Circuit and had what appeared to be a friendly chat. At one point, the couple even gave each other a kiss in front of the cameras and other attendees. See photos from the event (below):

Geri Halliwell holds hands with husband Christian Horner at Bahrain Grand Prix after his alleged intimate texts to female staffer leak https://t.co/fXLL75MPiI pic.twitter.com/UHbTlTEqDH — Page Six (@PageSix) March 2, 2024

Well, these two seem unbothered by the texting scandal. Away from the public and behind closed doors, on the other hand? Geri reportedly hasn’t been handling the situation well!

For those unfamiliar with what’s going on, here’s the deal. Last month, an investigation was launched by Red Bull Racing’s parent company against the former Formula One racer when he was accused of “coercive behavior” toward a female employee. Christian allegedly had sent “sexually suggestive” text messages to the staffer.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing in the misconduct probe. But Christian did not get to celebrate the outcome of the investigation for long. Shortly after, the inappropriate alleged texts were LEAKED to several F1 bosses and media outlets. And he completely crossed the line with these messages if these conversations are real! In one alleged exchange, the woman shared that she could put her leg behind her head. And he then referenced that detail when talking about a meeting, saying:

“might need to be slightly flexible … like you”

WTF?! And it gets worse. When Christian asked, “Can I make a confession,” he told her she got him so “out of control” while traveling on a private plane that he had to go to the bathroom. Yeah, you read that right. Basically, Horner implied he had pleasured himself on the jet. He even told her he wished she had been with him! And there were a lot more disgusting messages he allegedly sent to this woman from there.

Christian maintained his innocence and stood by the “integrity of the independent investigation” despite the leak. However, it is unknown if those texts were part of the probe. It would be very concerning if the messages were included in the investigation and he then was found of no wrongdoing, though!

As for Geri? What did she think of the leak? The Spice Girls member reportedly “humiliated” and had “the meltdown to end all meltdowns over the leaks.” A source added:

“All along Christian promised there was nothing in it.”

Oof. In the wake of the disgusting messages exposure, we wondered if Geri would show up to the grand prix and still support her husband. But based on these pictures, she appears to be sticking by her man’s side through this scandal! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN, MEGA/WENN]