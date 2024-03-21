Stephen Fry Threw Up 'FIVE TIMES A DAY' While Using Ozempic To Lose Weight!

Like many celebrities, Stephen Fry tried to lose weight with the help of Ozempic. But he had what sounds like a horrible experience while on the medicine! And he did it well before the true extent of the side effects was known!

During an interview on the latest episode of the River Café Table 4 podcast, the 66-year-old actor opened up about his health journey, saying he is “a bit obsessed about my weight.” Stephen had been willing to try anything to shed some pounds, including Ozempic. The QI host shared he tried the diabetes drug — years before it became a popular trend in the world. Stephen recalled:

“I tried Ozempic years ago; I’m an early adopter of these things. I happened to be in America, and I’d read about it, and I asked my doctor in America, my physician as they like to call them, and he said, ‘I think I can get you some.’ He tried me on it.”

During the first week, the comedian had amazing results. He said:

“The first week or so, I was thinking, ‘This is astonishing. Not only do I not want to eat, I don’t want any alcohol of any kind. This is going to be brilliant.’”

But then the side effects kicked in. Stephen shared that he began to feel sicker and sicker as time went on. Things got to the point where he said he was throwing up “four, five times a day!” OMG! Eventually, the Fry & Laurie alum couldn’t handle it anymore and quit taking the medicine:

“Then I started feeling sick, and I started getting sicker and sicker and sicker. I was literally throwing up four, five times a day and I thought, ‘I can’t do this.’ So that’s it.”

Jeez! That sounds awful! We hope everyone trying this stuff goes in with eyes open, listening not just to success stories but to ones like Stephen’s, too!

