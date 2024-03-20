Scott Disick Reportedly Began Using Ozempic After Comparing Himself To Travis Barker -- Now Loved Ones Are Worried He Went Too Far

What is going on with Scott Disick? An insider has come forward to shed light on what’s allegedly happening — and things do not sound good for the television personality.

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old reality star went out with some friends and fashion model Jordan Barrett to Catch Steak in Los Angeles. While heading to the restaurant, Scott looked like he had lost quite a few pounds. See (below):

Immediately, fans became concerned about Lord Disick. Many even feared his thin appearance was a result of some unknown illness or alleged substance abuse. But it turns out it’s neither of those theories?! An insider for DailyMail.com claimed it is all due to Ozempic. Wow!

According to the report, Scott gained some weight after struggling with ex Kourtney Kardashian very publicly moving on with Travis Barker. Of course, we all witnessed how hard the Poosh founder’s new relationship was for him when he blasted their PDA in a leaked DM two years ago. But when he began comparing himself to the Blink-182 drummer recently, the source alleged he turned to the type 2 diabetes med to help shed pounds:

“Kourtney’s marriage to Travis took a toll on Scott and as he got bigger he was comparing himself to Travis — and Travis being thin didn’t help. Scott turned to food as his crutch because he could not turn to drugs.”

Additionally, you will recall that Scott shared on an episode of The Kardashians that he put on some weight while suffering a back injury after getting into a car crash in 2022. It hasn’t been an easy few years for the Talentless founder! Despite struggling with an injury and Kourt’s marriage, though, he allegedly refused to turn to old habits like alcohol to cope. After all, he didn’t want to risk his relationship with his three kids. So, he allegedly leaned on food instead. The insider noted:

“He loves his kids too much to try to ruin his relationship with them.”

However, as we mentioned, Scott gained some weight. He then reportedly decided to focus on his health and began taking Ozempic. But his loved ones are worried he may have gone too far with medicine and is in a “dire situation” now! Even Kourtney is “concerned” about him! Now, things have allegedly gotten so bad that there are talks of an intervention for him. Seriously?! The insider added:

“Kourtney is of course concerned because he is the father of her children. After the photos emerged, people close to Scott realized how dire the situation is — but they’re struggling with an intervention as so many around him take the drug, too. It would be like the pot calling the kettle black.”

Oh no! Of course, Perezcious readers, take all this with a grain of salt. Neither Scott nor anyone else from the KarJenner clan or orbit have spoken about the situation publicly. However, we could be seeing his drastic weight loss as a future topic of discussion on The Kardashians. The insider claimed it is “highly likely” that this will be a storyline in the upcoming season of the show:

“Scott knows that. He signed a contract so there isn’t much he can do about them using his troubling appearance for TV.”

Oof. Whatever is going on with Scott, we hope he is OK, and we wish him nothing but the best. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

