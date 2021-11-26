Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim Dead At 91

Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim has died.

According to media reports published on Friday, the acclaimed longtime lyricist, composer, and musical theater legend passed away peacefully at his Connecticut home on Friday, after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends just one day earlier.

Related: G-Eazy Reveals The Death Of His Mother In Incredibly Touching, Heartbreaking Tribute

The musical theater legend and longtime impacter of everything Broadway-related was 91 years old at the time of his death.

His lawyer, F. Richard Pappas, first confirmed Sondheim’s sad passing to the New York Times earlier on Friday.

Sondheim was beyond well-known in the musical community around New York and elsewhere, and long considered one of the most important people in the musical theater world. Of course, he wrote the music and lyrics for several beloved shows, including Into The Woods and Sweeney Todd. He also penned the lyrics for other musicals like Gypsy and West Side Story, the latter of which Steven Spielberg has adapted into a new film that is due out in December.

In his life and incredible career, Sondheim earned eight Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2008. He also received eight Grammy Awards, and an Oscar for Best Original Song. He infamously said that it was “awfully nice to win one” after accepting one of his first Tonys during the 1971 awards show.

Broadway stars and other talented celebs have taken to social media to reflect on Sondheim’s legacy and comment on his passing throughout the day on Friday. The actress Ariana DeBose, who will star as Anita in Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation of West Side Story for the silver screen, wrote on the social network (below):

“I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical. Rest well, sir.”

Fellow Tony Award winner Lea Salonga further shared grief reflecting Sondheim’s passing, writing:

“Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…”

No kidding.

Actor Josh Gad added his own thoughts about the tragic passing, writing:

“Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP.”

So well said. And so sad.

Our hearts go out to Sondheim’s family, friends, and loved ones as they work through their grief in the aftermath of this sad news.

Rest In Peace…

[Image via WENN]