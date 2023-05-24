Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Claims Bre Tiesi ‘Wants To Kill’ Her Over Nick Cannon Comments!

Chelsea Lazkani is keeping her distance from Selling Sunset co-star Bre Tiesi — in order to “stay alive?!” Warning: Season 6 spoilers ahead!

For those who don’t know, tensions between the two real estate agents on the new season of the Netflix reality series after Chelsea repeatedly slammed Bre’s relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom the 32-year-old shares son Legendary. At one point, Chelsea talked about a moment when Bre found out that Nick welcomed another baby with another woman to their co-workers, calling Nick a “master manipulator” and saying that “creating multiple broken homes is disgusting.” Chelsea added:

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends.”

The volley of biting comments eventually led Bre to confront the 30-year-old during the season finale — and things got heated! The momma of one yelled at Chelsea:

“You’re judging me based off of my man and how he lives his life!”

When Chelsea said she’s “too freaking conventional or traditional” and doesn’t “get” her relationship with Nick, Bre went OFF:

“You don’t have to. You do not have to understand my relationship. Nobody does, because I do not give a f**k if they understand my relationship. This is my relationship. I go home to bed to him. You don’t. Who I f**k and have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and a jury. I don’t need anyone’s anything.”

Clearly, these two didn’t find common ground. And it seems now Chelsea wishes she held back her opinions a bit during filming. Why? Because now she feels like she has to watch her back when it comes to Bre! She claimed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday:

“I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time. So, you know, I just think I’ll keep my distance from her.”

To kill her?! When asked why she thinks Bre wants to harm her, she replied:

“Because I’ve heard her say it to people!”

Yikes! No one wants a co-worker to make harsh remarks about their family, so it’s understandable why Bre is super angry at Chelsea. But her allegedly telling other people that she “wants to kill” her — even if she didn’t mean it — takes things too far. You know, if she actually said any of that. All we have is Chelsea’s word on that. Just sayin’.

Chelsea does ultimately understands why Bre is upset with her. Heck, she almost takes responsibility for the insults:

“I mean, I get it. She doesn’t like me. And some of the things I said were very hurtful. So, I completely acknowledge that.”

She shared that while she never lied on the show, it wasn’t until she took a step back that she realized how much her comments crossed the line and hurt the former model:

“It was only when I took a step back when I realized I was hurting somebody’s feelings. I went from the standpoint of, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re doing a show. Everyone’s talking about it anyway. Like, I see it everywhere. So, I’m just gonna say what I feel…’ But no, this is a person with true feelings and you could hurt that person, because the difference between the online trolls and myself is I’m right in front of your face.”

Wow, that’s a lot of growth! Even if it is, as she claims, sort of under threat of violence.

But moving forward, Chelsea told the outlet, she plans on minding her business — and obvi staying away from Bre just in case. Sunset is a big boulevard. As the Oppenheim Group agent said, they’re strictly co-workers now and nothing more:

“I think I’m just trying to take a step back, mind my business — stop being a nosy bitch — and realize that, you know, everything is what it seems. And you know, she says she’s very happy, so just take it and move on with that. Like, if someone’s happy, they’re happy. Like, what’s the big deal?”

Hopefully, these two can keep the peace going forward. It seems like the O Group already has enough drama when it comes to Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young‘s nasty feud! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

