Steve Martin Responds To Little Shop Of Horrors Co-Star Miriam Margolyes' Claim He Was 'Horrid' On Set!

Steve Martin objects!

As we previously reported, Miriam Margolyes claimed in her new memoir, Oh Miriam, that she had an awful time working with the Only Murders in the Building star for their 1986 movie Little Shop of Horrors. The 82-year-old actress – who portrayed the assistant to Steve’s evil dentist Orin Scrivello – said she despised filming their Dentist! scene in which he had to punch her character. As Miriam wrote in the book, she was being “hit all day by doors opening in my face” and “repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down.” Oof!

Related: Amy Schumer Blasts Critics Who Took Nicole Kidman Post Too Seriously

The Harry Potter alum later expanded on her comments in an interview with news.com.au, claiming it was a “vile experience” and the 78-year-old actor was “incredibly unfriendly, because he was a perfectionist.” She added:

“I just thought he was rather horrid. He was a c**t, that’s all I can tell you.”

DAMN!

Her remarks came as a shock to many people since Steve is very beloved in the industry. The Cheaper By The Dozen star was even stunned by the accusations himself! In fact, he had a much different recollection of their days on the set of Little Shop! He told Us Weekly in a statement:

“When I first read Miriam Margolyes’ pejorative account of our scene in Little Shop of Horrors, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors. But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object.”

Steve claimed to have taken “EXTREME caution” when it came to the pretend punch:

“I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch — the same caution I would use with any similar scene. She assured me she felt fine, and we did a few successful takes and stopped. There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot.”

Concluding his statement, the comedian pointed out that there were a ton of people during the stunt, including a stunt coordinator:

“Also on the set, keeping their eyes on the action, was the highly skilled and sensitive director, Frank Oz, a stunt coordinator, a camera crew, a script supervisor, as well as extras who witnessed the entire, very-well rehearsed scene.”

Frank Oz even denied the allegations and backed Steve, telling Us:

“I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion. The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He’s always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots.”

Hmm…

It seems this matter is turning into a he said, she said scenario. What are YOUR thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, John Rainford/WENN]