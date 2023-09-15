Amy Schumer Blasts Critics Who Took Nicole Kidman Post Too Seriously In Another TERRIBLE Non-Apology!

Amy Schumer is taking accountability for the backlash over her take on Nicole Kidman — kind of. OK, not really?

On Monday, the Inside Amy Schumer comedian took to Instagram to share a candid pic of the Oscar-winning actress at the US Open, mocking the way she was sitting. If you missed it, she wrote over the photo of Nicole, who was just minding her own business intently watching the sporting event:

“This how human sit”

Fans weren’t here for it, quickly calling her out in the comments, which prompted her to delete the entire post and give a half-assed apology while making fun of the highly sensitive Danny Masterson situation. By all accounts Nicole brushed off the nonsense, but Amy can’t let it go. Now, she’s revisiting the situation for another semi-apology — but, like, should she have?

On Friday, the mother of one took to the photo sharing app once more to upload an apology from her notes app, which read the following:

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she posed didn’t seem like how a human sits. I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time.”

But, like, she was still making fun of how she looks in that she was making fun of her posture. Would you make fun of someone with a limp? Just stop taking jabs at people’s appearances! Full stop!

In the caption, though, is where she really stirred up even more controversy, side-stepping responsibility and instead blaming netizens for not laughing at her joke?? She wrote:

“I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good? To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize.”

Not the victim spiel… She continued:

“It wasn’t even a slow news day. North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape. But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole [Kidman’s] pose was not human like. Breathe y’all.”

OK, no one equated her dumb post to storm fatalities or global conflict. They just said she was being a bully. And all the evils of the world don’t negate the fact she was being a bully.

Also, didn’t she JUST make fun of that rape conviction?? Now she’s playing up it’s severity to make her joke look not so bad?? She’s doing everything but admitting her original post was unfunny and just flat-out mean spirited. She concluded:

“To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss. Have a good weekend”

She’s forgiving social media users now? That’s rich. How can she simultaneously do too much and nothing at all? Ugh, this is just a mess. See the full thing (below):

What’s YOUR take, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

