Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Accused Of Sexual Assault & Forced Abortion In New Lawsuit

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has been accused of sexual assault following an allegation made by a woman over an incident that occurred back in the 1970s.

According to Rolling Stone, which first released a report on the serious allegations on Thursday, Tyler is being accused of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress of a minor in a newly-filed lawsuit. The suit also claims he forced the said minor to get an abortion after they began a sexual relationship in 1973.

Tyler, who is 74 now, would have been 25 at the time these alleged activities took place. The plaintiff in the newly-filed suit, per Rolling Stone, is Julia Holcomb. She filed the suit this week in California after the state’s legislatures waived the statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse allegations.

She doesn’t name Tyler specifically in the suit, as the outlet noted, with the defendant instead listed as John Doe. However, she has spoken publicly about her alleged relationship with the rock and roll star in the past — as has he, in an old memoir. Additionally, the suit provides details linking the allegations to Aerosmith’s touring activities in the mid-1970s.

According to the new court docs, Julia reportedly met Tyler and the rest of Aerosmith at a concert in Portland in 1973. She had just turned 16 years old. After the show, he allegedly took her back to his hotel room. There, she told Tyler about her “troubled home life” as they hung out. After that, he allegedly “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct” upon her before getting her a taxi to go home. Several days later, Aerosmith was performing in Seattle. The rocker allegedly flew Holcomb to that city and “performed more sexual acts on her” before sending her back to Portland the next day.

By 1974, Holcomb claims Tyler convinced her mother to let him “become her legal guardian” and oversee her teen years. The rock star promised Holcomb’s mom that he would take care of her and see to it she went to school. But that’s not what happened, according to the lawsuit. Instead, Julia claims the rock star “did not meaningfully follow through on these promises.” Julia alleges, he “continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs” for her at shows across the country.

By early 1975, when Holcomb was 17, she says she became pregnant with the vocalist’s child. At that point, he demanded she have an abortion. Julia alleged Steven threatened to cut her off entirely if she did not have the procedure. She went ahead with it, but that was the final straw for her time with the band. She says in the docs she then left Aersomith and returned to Portland. There, she started a new life as a devout Catholic.

For what it’s worth, Tyler himself appears to have addressed this reported relationship in the past. In 2011, he published a memoir in which he shares he once “almost took a teen bride” after the young woman’s parents “fell in love with me [and] signed a paper over for me to have custody.” Tyler claimed he took the girl on tour with him for several years — a very similar story to the one Holcomb alleges in these new court docs.

In that same memoir, Tyler lists Holcomb’s name in the book’s acknowledgements. It’s noted under the name Julia Halcomb, which could be a misspelling — but one the woman is suspicious about. She says the book subjected her to “involuntary infamy,” and incorrectly showed a “romantic, loving relationship” between the two of them that was not there.

As Rolling Stone and Page Six both note, reps for Tyler have not offered any comment on these newly-unearthed allegations.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

