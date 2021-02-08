Super Bowl 2021: The Weeknd Leaves Us Blinded By The Light Of His Halftime Show! WATCH!

The Weeknd knows how to put on a show for Super Bowl LV!

The crooner hit the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show stage on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, delivering a power performance medley of his biggest hits!

Like we expected, the Canadian crooner ran through all of his hits, even going far back in the catalog to put together a very well-produced, well-choreographed show!

He started up at the top of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, out beyond the end zone and up with the crowd (and cardboard cut-outs!), but eventually he made his way down to the field level and finished his big medley of hits right at the 50-yard line! So, a little bit unique relative to most halftime performances that simply start and end on the field, but it’s a good, original idea with solid execution!

Enough talking from us, though… Ch-ch-check out the full thing (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Did U like it, or nah??? Were U feeling the Canadian Starboy in his worldwide moment to shine, or did U think he fell flat on the big stage?!

And also, how does his performance stack up to killer halftime shows of years past?! So much to live up to… did The Weeknd make his mark or what??

We’re low-key surprised there wasn’t a special guest performer who popped up to surprise the world, ya know?! Still, The Weeknd handled things on his own. Maybe he just felt like he didn’t need anybody else!

Anyways, let us know what you thought about the halftime performance down in the comments (below)!

