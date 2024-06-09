‘90s Supermodel Trish Goff’s Son Nyima Ward Dead At 27

Trish Goff’s son has sadly passed away.

According to an obituary posted on RobertsFunerals.com recently, Nyima Ward tragically passed away last month at just 27 years old. It’s not clear what exactly caused his death, but his obituary remembered him as “a boy of the world, traveling extensively, who grew into a man of the earth, falling in love with farming and animals and chasing his dreams from California to Florida.”

Trish welcomed Nyima in 1997 with then partner Aaron Ward. When he turned 18, he followed in his mother’s footsteps and began modeling.

His obituary went on:

“The only thing in life that matched his height was his love of friends and family, never missing an opportunity to tell his people he loved them or ensuring he had stayed in touch with his people. Memories of Nyima will carry forward in the hearts of his Dad Aaron Ward, Mom Trish Goff and David Bonnouvrier, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Nyima’s memory to The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. floridawildlifecorridor.org.”

So sad. His day of death was listed as May 29.

You may remember his mom Trish (pictured above, inset), as a top model from the ‘90s. She shot campaigns for YSL, Chanel, Christian Dior, and more.

Our hearts are with her and all of Nyima’s loved ones during this tragic time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Nyima Ward/Instagram & Dan Jackman/WENN]