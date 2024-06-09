Watch Will Smith Surprise Fans After Sneaking Into A Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Screening!

Will Smith clearly still has some Ride or Die fans!

The controversial actor’s latest blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the action franchise, hit theaters over the weekend — and Will had to see for himself what fans thought of it!

In a viral TikTok posted on Saturday, moviegoers at a Cinemark theater can be seen exiting a screening of the action flick, which also stars Martin Lawrence, as a tall man in a dark tracksuit and baseball cap steps out alongside them. He tells fans:

“Hey, I’m glad y’all enjoyed that.”

And that man just so happened to be the star of the movie!

Starstruck fans immediately began screaming with joy as the Oscar winner shook hands, gave hugs, and posed for pictures. The video was uploaded to @norbertoncn’s account, who describes himself as a “Cinemark General Manager” in his bio. He wrote in a text box over the footage:

“Surprise, when you walk out of Bad Boys Movie and Will Smith walks out with you after having watched the movie with you!! Only at CINEMARK!”

Watch (below):

How cool!

It’s been a rough couple years for Will in the wake of his controversial Oscars slap, but clearly, people still love the guy.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Have you seen Bad Boys: Ride or Die?! How would YOU react if Will was at your screening?! Let us know in the comments down below!

