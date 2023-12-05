Kenan & Kel's 'Falling Out' And Reconciliation Finally Explained!

Kenan Thompson is opening up about what really went down between him and Kel Mitchell.

We all know their names — the comedy duo that made us laugh for YEARS with all their Nickelodeon classics like Kenan & Kel and All That, and now, most recently their sequel to Good Burger. But for a while there, things weren’t all rainbows and butterflies.

Over a decade ago, the two had a falling out which led to the two going their separate ways to do individual projects. In 2012, Kel even told TMZ that Kenan “did not want to be seen” with him or have his name “mentioned around him.” News of the feud was heartbreaking to fans at the time — but also went unexplained for over a decade! And now, the two are back to being buds. So what exactly happened in between?

Kenan stopped by Today on Monday to promote his new memoir, When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown, in which he says he tells “the whole story from A to Z.” And that includes his fallout with Kel! But the SNL star is giving us a bit in advance. He explained to host Hoda Kotb about the friction:

“It was more of a separation that kind of grew into, you know, the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is like, not a lot of communication.”

As for what specifically happened, he dished:

“Originally, it was just us, you know, kind of looking for our own individualism, basically as adults to kind of just taking a breather from, you know, being a duo, because we both came into the game as individuals, and we were placed together because we worked so well together and all that.”

It kind of sounds like Kenan resented being thought of as Kenan & Kel — and wanted to make a name of his own!

The 45-year-old continued:

“Yeah, it was just the journeys of being adults and then, you know, time passes and more time passes and it just became ridiculous, and we were like, we didn’t even know. We don’t even remember what it was.”

But there was one conversation that changed everything…

He said that during a phone call prior to Good Burger 2, the two both apologized to one another and let things just be water under the bridge:

“When you have a real friendship, it was five minutes into the phone call we were back. It was like, what were we waiting on all this time? But, like, you just never really know until you actually have that talk. […] And it’s also time wasted, which is one of the biggest crimes I think you can do in life, is just waste time. So it feels so good to be back with my brother and [Good Burger 2] is doing well, we’re so appreciative, and looking forward to the next chapters.”

He added of working with his friend again:

“It was just so natural, just fun, to work with my brother and just laugh all day.”

Awww.

We’re so glad these two are back to being bestiez!

