Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney STUNS In Angelina Jolie’s 2004 Oscars Dress At Vanity Fair's After-Party!

Sydney Sweeney wears angelina' jolie's 2004 oscars gown

This ivory Marc Bouwer gown is getting a second life!

Bombshell Sydney Sweeney decided on the silky frock for Vanity Fair‘s 2024 Oscars after-party — putting a new twist on an iconic fashion moment from Angelina Jolie!

Not only did Syd breathe new life into the garment (originally worn at the Academy Awards in 2004), but Messika also custom made the necklace which paid homage to Angie’s original!

Check out Miz Jolie’s full look from the early aughts (below):

Angelina Jolie 2004 oscars
Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars. (c) Cortes/WENN

Thoughts, Perezious readers?! So fun!!

[Image via Cortes/MEGA/WENN]

Mar 11, 2024 11:50am PDT

