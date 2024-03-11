Jimmy Kimmel RIPS Into Donald Trump After Disgraced Former President Calls Host Out During Oscars!

Donald Trump wasn’t feeling Jimmy Kimmel‘s performance as the host of Sunday night’s Oscars, and he let his opinions be known!

Near the end of the show, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host took to the stage and surprised fans by reading a real message from a real critic: the former President of the United States of America! Stars in the audience and viewers on TV all at first thought Kimmel’s read of the message was a joke — or criticism he found from some random hater on social media. But the hater wasn’t random at all. It was Trump!!

During the awards ceremony, right before Al Pacino presented the Best Picture award to Oppenheimer, Trump wrote this message on Truth Social (below):

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.”

Whoa! Why is George Stephanopoulos catching strays?! And the former Prez went on, too:

“Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

When Kimmel finally read that last line, the audience erupted when they realized who sent the message! But that wasn’t even the best part!! In response to Trump’s missive, Kimmel landed this cutting quip:

“Blah, blah, blah. Now see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No? Well thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still [watching] — isn’t it past your jail time?”

LOLz! Epic takedown!! And it’s not wrong! In fact, perhaps it is a harbinger of things to come for The Donald! Ch-ch-check out the moment for yourself (below):

Ha! Not afraid to call ’em out!! Love Kimmel’s jacket, BTW. Looks great on him and he wears it well! Anyways, reactions to the Trump feud bubbling up at the Oscars, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

