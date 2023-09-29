1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares New Pics & Tips After Dramatic Weight Loss!

Tammy Slaton is showing off her weight loss — and revealing her best tips!

Since the 1000-Lb Sisters star finally got her gastric bypass surgery earlier this year, she’s been continuing on her health journey and making sure to keep strict rules in place for herself. She’s shown off so many AH-Mazing pics for her fans following along, and after a month break from Instagram, she’s back with some more tips and tricks!

On Wednesday, the reality TV personality posted a carousel of new selfies to her page, and had a warm welcome back from her followers. The 37-year-old often has fun with photo filters, and the new pics feature lots of fun effects. Ch-ch-check them out (below):

Looking fab!

Related: Tammy’s Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham Dead At 40

One fan below the post asked to see Tammy without her glasses, which she responded to in a Reel, showing off her bare face with no filters.

Another curious fan had a question, and wrote in the comments of that post:

“Do you have any tips for starting a weight loss journey?”

And the TLC star had a GREAT answer! She replied to the fan, giving them some tricks she used after her surgery to continue losing weight and keep it off:

“oh, you [eat] proteins low carbs, no sugars no pop portion control”

Awesome! It’s so wonderful to see Tammy living her best healthy life!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TLC UK/YouTube/Tammy Slaton/Instagram]