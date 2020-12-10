Taylor Swift Shocks Fan After They Used Christmas Tree Farm In Light Show!

Want to get Taylor Swift’s attention? Set up an epic Christmas light show display on your front lawn — and she *might* just see it.

At least, that’s how it worked for Swiftie Sarah J. Bailey. The 25-year-old, who idolizes Taylor, set up the display with her family, with the goal of being noticed to help collect food and donations for the less fortunate. They had the song Christmas Tree Farm playing overtop the illumination, among other pop hits. And four days ago, Bailey created an Instagram post with a video of the show, tagging Swift after her dad encouraged her to do so.

All of this ended up resulting in a direct message from the actual Taylor.

Holy Christmas, Batman!

In her original post, Sarah wrote:

“BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS 2020 ???? this year, we got to add my girl, my favorite artist of all time, TAYLOR SWIFT (@taylorswift ) – “Christmas Tree Farm”!!! Don’t forget, we also have a food drop box (covid safe) for donations to the local food bank, AND you can submit your letters to Santa ???????? (and he sends a personalized letter back!) This year has been tough, but this is something that we can all enjoy safely from the comfort of our cars, or the sidewalk for an up close experience! I hope this brings you as much joy as it does us in this crazy 2020. Merry Christmas and HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️ (tag @taylorswift @taylornation so maybe she can see!!!)”

And, yeah, apparently Taylor DID see!!!

Sarah never expected in a million years she’d actually get the Lover musician’s attention. But as she scrolled through her DM’s, she caught one special message from a very talented and kind-hearted artist. Taylor sent her the following message:

“Sarah! I loved your family’s Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ to create such a fun spectacle,” Swift wrote. “I really love how you’ve chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank. I’ve made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays!”

Wow! How cool is that though?! And, honestly, just when we thought T. Swift couldn’t do something even more amazing, she surprises us with her ongoing generosity and kindness — and donating to a good cause! Sarah, who was beyond stoked to receive the message, told ET:

“I saw her name and I screamed and jumped up. I immediately called everyone I know and posted the message on social media and the response has been incredible. I’m a musician myself with music on platforms such as Spotify and Apple. Since I became a mega Taylor fan when I was around age 10 or 11, I knew I wanted to be just like her and write my own songs and sing music.”

Ch-ch-check out Sarah’s original post below:

Annnnd… of course we have to share the post showing the Tay’s MESSAGE (below):

Bailey shared this the day the folklore singer was announced as one of Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainers of the Year. While Sarah is most grateful for the focus this put on charity, she also recognizes the other sort of attention this could bring, too.

“It’s crazy to think that this could be coming full circle and she could be the reason why so many more people are going to be able to discover me now and listen to what I put out. I am coming out with a new single on Friday, Dec. 18th, and I still cannot believe all the love and support I am getting from around the world, and especially from the Swiftie fandom. I’ll love them forever and consider them my family.”

Wow! So, who knows — maybe one day we’ll hear more about Sarah Bailey! And it all started with a T. Swift Christmas.

[Image via Instagram/Sarah J. Bailey/Taylor Swift]