Taylor Swift Has Girls Night In Australia With Sabrina Carpenter!

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are living it up in the Down Under!

Ahead of The Eras Tour‘s much-anticipated tour stops in Sydney, Australia, the pals decided to head out on the town to the boujee area of Surry Hills to enjoy a fab dinner at Pellegrino 2000. On Tuesday night, the two ladies were caught by photogs in some stylish outfits — the only accessories missing being their beaus Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan.

Tay Tay hit the town in a gorg black corset top paired with a brown skirt and black belt, accessorizing with a gold bar necklace. She let her hair flow free in the Aussie humidity, with her natural waves peeking through her blonde locks. Sabrina, on the other hand, went with a much more bright color combo, rocking a red and white mini dress with a black leather jacket. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton bag and a dainty rose gold chain around her neck.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted out to dinner at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/rdhQtqcyU7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 20, 2024

Of course, this girls night comes before the Anti Hero songstress’ man is rumored to be popping over to Oz to catch her upcoming shows and start off their romantic summer vacay together.

