Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On A Date?! LOOK!

Do we have a hot new Hollywood couple on our hands?!

On Saturday, pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan were spotted on what looked to be a date night at the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art exhibit in El Lay — the same one Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco stopped by last month.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared the pic on their Instagram page, which sees Sabrina, clad in an all black ensemble with her blonde tresses flowing freely, standing next to the Golden Globe nominee, who sported a stylish jacket and black pants. The anonymous user who sent in the tip shared:

“Super sweet, [Sabrina] stopped to take photos with a fan as she was walking out.”

See (below):

No PDA so they could be just friends… but if it was a date, it actually wouldn’t even be their first! According to TMZ, the two enjoyed dinner together in Brentwood last month.

Inneresting!

The Feather singer has been linked to names like Shawn Mendes and Dylan O’Brien, while Barry recently split from his longtime lover Alyson Kierans, whom he shares a one-year-old son with. Funny enough, Sabrina strikes a similar appearance to his ex… So he’s clearly got a type!

