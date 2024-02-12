Travis Kelce Shuts Down 'Crazy' Conspiracy Theories About Taylor Swift Romance

Before the big game, Travis Kelce made time to shut down any conspiracy theorists out there!

In a Super Bowl 2024 pre-game show interview with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson on Sunday, the 34-year-old was asked what he had to say about all the “cranky NFL fans” who have called the whirlwind romance one big “conspiracy.” He laughed his doubters off, teasing:

“You’re all crazy. Every last one of you, you’re crazy.”

LOLz! He DGAF!

Related: Super Bowl 2024: Reba McEntire Performs National Anthem



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then gushed about the musician, adding:

“It’s been nothing but fun. We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle knowing that I brought her into the football world. It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”

So cute! See it all (below):

"It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just had a blast with.” In his sitdown with @TracyWolfson, @TKelce reflected on the @Chiefs Super Bowl run and his relationship with Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/Q1IXW1611f — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Aww!! It must be so special for him to have Tay in the stands cheering him on as he attempts to snag another championship ring! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NFL on CBS/X (Twitter) & MEGA/WENN]