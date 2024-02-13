Taylor Swift Made 'A Call' To Get Kanye West Kicked Out Of Super Bowl After He Bought Seat In Front Of Her?!

A shocking claim is being made about Taylor Swift today, and we just don’t know how much stock to put in it… Wild if true, though…

Brandon Marshall claimed on Monday’s Paper Route podcast that Kanye West had seats at the Super Bowl that should have had him on the jumbotron screens as much as Tay — only she used her influence to stop him!

The former NFL player claimed Ye purposely bought the seats right in front of Taylor’s VIP suite where she and family and friends were rooting on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. (He initially misspoke and said Katy Perry though he later corrected himself):

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor]’s booth. So, any time they were going to be showing [Taylor], Kanye’s face was going to be there.”

Marshall says it wasn’t just a troll either! (Though obvi it would have been a MASSIVE troll move!) No, he says he placed himself “strategically” for advertising — since he’d be shown so much while wearing his brand:

“He had a mask on with his logo on the mask. Typical Kanye.”

However, Tay did NOT want him ruining this moment like it was the VMAs, says Marshall, so she used her power to get him thrown out completely!

“Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She, boom-boom, makes a call or two, everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.”

No way! If anyone had the power to get someone 86ed from the Big Game, it’s probably Taylor. While the idea of her “scripting” the game is nonsense, it’s not totally out of the question she could use her good will with the NFL (after bringing huge numbers of new viewers) to convince Roger Goodell or whomever to push out one person.

Video: Taylor & Travis Made Their Relationship TikTok Official In HILARIOUS Clip

However, we do know it definitely didn’t happen exactly like Marshall says, if at all. Ye was at the game, and could be seen in a suite with Anderson .Paak and Ty Dolla $ign. So we know he wasn’t “kicked out the stadium.”

But maybe Tay did get him moved from in front of her? Considering their history, it’s just a smart move to have a pleasant time for everyone, honestly. Anyone who’s planned a wedding knows you don’t sit the feuding cousins at adjacent tables at the reception.

But would Taylor use her power to do such a thing? Knowing it would definitely come out later? If so, would she be justified? After all, if Marshall’s story is true, it sounds like Ye was the one trying to exploit Tay… again.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments and watch the podcast clip for yourself (below)!

[Image via NFL on CBS/Twitter/MEGA/WENN.]