Shady Praise? Jamie Lynn Spears GUSHES Over Mom After Britney Blamed Her For Hotel Scandal!

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing love to her momma Lynne Spears!

Just days after big sis Britney Spears was caught up in some hotel drama, the Zoey 101 alum took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to celebrate her momma’s 69th birthday! Wow! She shared a photo of Lynne with her granddaughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5, gushing in a caption over the family snap:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mama She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does and we are so blessed to have her.”

Very sweet, right? See the pic (below):

We get that Lynne can’t change the date of her birthday, but the timing of this public praise sure feels a little shady!

How so??

Related: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Key Divorce Details Revealed!

Well, Britney’s relationship with her mother clearly took a turn for the worse recently. As Perezcious readers have been reading, paramedics were called to an LA hotel late last week when Britney and her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz were allegedly causing a scene. Ultimately, the singer injured her foot — possibly from doing drunken cartwheels is some of the latest reports are to be believed. However, we do know for sure she left without receiving care from the ambulance on scene — in fact, she was pretty pissed they were even there!

Later on social media she went after Lynne! She blamed the media storm on her momma, saying it was some kind of setup — like the old days. It’s bad, y’all! So she definitely wasn’t feeling as “blessed” as her little sister!

Considering how Brit and Jamie Lynn have only continued squabbling, you could see how one could read this very public praise as a jab at her wayward sister. Though obviously there’s every chance it’s just a benign birthday message. Will an increasingly paranoid Brit see it that way??

Innerestingly, despite the controversy, Lynne was seen arriving in Los Angeles on Friday, possibly even to try to see Britney! She indicated to paparazzi that she’ll always be there for her girl. It’s unclear if she was just visiting her son Bryan Spears, who picked her up from the airport — or if she planned to meet up with the pop star while in the area to try and calm things down! Either way, we doubt it was the most fun birthday amid all this drama!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Jamie Lynn Spears/Lynne Spears/Britney Spears/Instagram]