Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Their Relationship Social Media-Official In The FUNNIEST Video!

Gotta hand it to Taylor Swift — she has a great sense of humor!

The singer has been on top of the world in the last 48 hours after her beloved BF Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl. And she’s been partying hard in Vegas after the win!

But she’s still SO relatable, even when she’s celebrating with all the eyes of the world on her! Take her latest TikTok video for example. In it, she makes light of her surprise at how big the Chiefs’ postgame party was — while going social media official with Travis for the first time!!!

Swift posted a new clip Monday debuting her hunky beau on her socials. We’ve seen ’em kiss in public several times now so it’s not like the world didn’t know they were an item. LOLz! But Monday night’s clip marks the first time Taylor showed Travis on her accounts!!

Taylor started the clip on Travis, then panned her phone up to show a massive crowd behind him. Then, Taylor turned the camera back around, circled again past Travis, and showed her parents Scott and Andrea Swift sitting next to her smiling and laughing as Scott pounded a beverage. Then, the Reputation singer panned the camera all the way back to a shot of her own surprised, confused, embarrassed face. Hilariously, she captioned the clip:

“accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”

And in a graphic written over the video, she added:

“It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”

Oops!! Too funny! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Ha!!

That clip is HIGHlarious! That must have been so awkward for Taylor to be in the hottest party in the world… with mom and dad along for the ride. Not ideal. But it looks like they were having fun!

But of course, the real story here is Travis. Like we said, this is the first time he’s popped up on her socials. And even though the clip is funny and not romantic, it still warms our hearts to see that the duo are having such a great time together! We really do LOVE to see it!! What about you, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)!

