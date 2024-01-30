Taylor Swift HUGS Kylie Kelce In Amazing New Footage From Inside NFL Suite!

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce once again proved on Sunday they have ZERO bad blood. We just didn’t get to see it!

Yeah, as those who watched the AFC Championship game (or just searched for highlights on social media) know, the cheering for Travis Kelce was WAY more muted compared to last week. Jason Kelce was only seen sitting with his parents in the bleachers once or twice, did anyone even saw Kylie the whole day?? We wondered if it was just that the whole thing was too tense, what with the game determining if Travis was going to play in the Super Bowl next month.

Well, it turns out the real celebration was too far back in the suite for NFL cameras to capture! But thankfully one of Tay’s besties was willing to give us a peek!

Keleigh Teller, née Sperry, was there with her squad leader and filmed some of the most exciting moments. Turns out that includes Tay hugging Kylie around the neck and high fiving Jason after watching what looks to be an interception by the Kansas City defense which very nearly shuts the door on a Baltimore Ravens comeback. The candid video, which Miles Teller‘s missus shared Tuesday afternoon, proves there is NO family feud here at all.

Keleigh also showed her camaraderie with Kylie by noting in the vid’s description how they were both old school Philadelphia Eagles fans (like Tay’s whole fam, LOLz!) but were being supportive all the same:

“Kylie and i bleed green but were out… so chiefs nation “

Kylie even wore Chiefs colors for once, something she never does! What a team player!

Ch-ch-check out the vid, which Keleigh captioned “I said remember this moment T” and set to Long Live (Taylor’s Version) to see more of the love than ever before!

@keleighteller I said remember this moment T???????? Kylie and i bleed green but were out ????. so chiefs nation ❤️???? ♬ Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

The Swifties were LOVING it, too!

“When I saw Kylie and Taylor hugging…..instant tears. This video is EVERYTHING! ” “Omg Kylie and Taylor’s just loving and hugging together, I’m seriously crying real tears… our girl finally has her love story ” “Ok this one has me crying … Keleigh is a national treasure” “I can’t wait for Tay to meet the nieces” “i love that taylor and travis have such great people surrounding them”

Does this video change how YOU see the tone of the game behind closed doors?

