Travis Kelce Wasn't Happy To Learn His Football Coach Already Knew Taylor Swift!

The stars just seemed to align for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! Like it was meant to be! But one alignment Trav wasn’t too happy about? Learning the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs went way back with his new girlfriend!

Coach Andy Reid was a guest on Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on SiriusXM this week, after the team’s big AFC Championship win. The NFL vet was asked about the high-profile romance that’s taken the football world by storm, what it’s like to have the biggest pop star on the planet around, all that. Turns out it’s old hat for Big Red — he’s known Taylor Swift for years! And her poppa Scott Swift, too! He explained:

“Yeah, listen, she’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her.”

Not only that, he kept in touch with them over the years as he coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Swifties will already know how Taylor, who grew up in Pennsylvania, is from an Eagles-supporting family. So yeah, Andy Reid was an old friend of the fam!

The coach revealed Trav was surprised to learn that fact after they’d already started seeing one another! And he wasn’t thrilled! Laughing, Andy relayed:

“And so that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’”

Why would it be a problem? Well, think about it. Your coach has seen you at your best AND your worst! It’s like learning your dad knows your girlfriend already! Think of the stories he could tell about you! And Andy Reid has been in Trav’s life even longer — because when he was coaching the Eagles he was the one who recruited his brother Jason, too! He really is family! Thankfully no one had to tell anyone anything too embarrassing! Reid finished by saying:

“She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav. And there has been no distraction that way at all. And Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

Well, that’s all good to hear. Turns out Travis was worried for nothing! You can hear the full episode HERE!

