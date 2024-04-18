Travis Kelce's 2 Favorite Songs From Taylor Swift’s New Album Revealed!

Travis Kelce knows which tracks from Taylor Swift‘s new album he wants to add to his playlist!

Back in February, the 34-year-old football player said he listened to “some” of the songs from her “unbelievable” album, The Tortured Poets Department. One of the lucky few to get a sneak peek! But weeks later, he reportedly heard the entire finished project “on multiple occasions” — and already has not one but two favorite songs picked out! An insider for Dailymail.com revealed on Thursday:

“After Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor’s new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about. He has a few favorites – Down Bad and loml – but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn’t he?”

“Down Bad and loml”?! Could those two tracks be his favs because they’re the absolute bangers we’re all going to love? Or maybe because they’re about him? Us Weekly previously reported Taylor wrote “at least two songs” about their love story — through warned Swifties the tracks would possibly never come out since they’re “very personal” to her. Did she change her mind and decide to release them? Or are they about someone else entirely, and Trav just enjoys them? Hmm. We’ll have to wait until Friday to find out! If you ask us, though TTPD will primarily be a breakup album about Joe Alwyn, we expect her to drop a couple of references to the athlete somewhere!

If Taylor doesn’t allude to their relationship on the project and only talks about her past romances, how does Travis feel? Well, he sounds pretty cool with it! The Dailymail source explained there’s “zero concern” on his part about the songstress writing about Joe or anyone else on the album:

“If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous. He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes. He supports her 100 per cent and loves everything she is doing. Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”

Travis seems so supportive and secure in their relationship! We love it! And one way he plans to show his girl support? He’ll purchase a copy of the record! Aww! What a way to make Tay fall even more head over heels! The inside said:

“He can’t wait to buy her album and support her that way. He is very excited for her and for people to hear it and be there for the next phase of her career.”

Beyond buying the album, the source shared Travis hopes to do something “special” for Taylor to celebrate this new era in her career before she continues the next leg of The Eras Tour in Europe next month. So sweet!

