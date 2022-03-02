Taylor Swift Was 'Appalled' By How Scooter Braun Handled Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez's Love Life: REPORT

How much is too much when it comes to a manager protecting their client? How about when it’s at the expense of their friend’s criminal record? What if it’s at the expense of their OTP’s heart?

That’s precisely the extent of the accusations against Scooter Braun in a new exposé by Business Insider on Tuesday. According to the magazine, multiple sources have come forward to reveal just how low the music mogul has allegedly sunk in the name of protecting his #1 client, Justin Bieber.

First up there’s Lil Twist, the rapper who was good friends with the Biebs during those troubled early 2010s when the Baby singer was getting into a lot of trouble with the law. Twist claims he became Braun’s go-to scapegoat, telling Insider he believes the manager started planting stories to take the heat off his golden boy. For instance, there was a 2013 TMZ article which stated, “Bieb’s people are blaming his Black friend Lil Twist for his bad behavior,” and another that said inside sources were “deeply concerned that Twist has become a powerful negative influence in his life.”

Ultimately, Twist claims he even took the rap for Bieber on a marijuana possession charge. Whoa. The now-29-year-old looks back on Braun’s tactics now, lamenting:

“He made sure he did everything to protect Justin, and he did his job, but he did it wrong, in ways of hurting other people to get things done, and it wasn’t right.”

In 2020 a source close to Bieber confirmed he and Twist “don’t have a relationship anymore.” Shocking.

For what it’s worth, Braun’s attorney, Marty Singer, responded to the story, telling Insider that Lil Twist was a “demonstrably unreliable source” — sending several negative media stories about the rapper as evidence. You know, the type of story Braun is being accused of planting… Huh.

But according to the outlet’s sources, Braun didn’t stop at manipulating friendships — he also got involved with his client’s most intimate relationship, his longtime on-again, off-again romance with Selena Gomez.

Sources explained Braun’s supposed meddling in the relationship by saying he was a “quasi-parental” figure in Justin’s life. An insider told the mag there “definitely got to be bad blood between the two camps” — Gomez VS Braun.

Firmly in Selena’s camp was bestie Taylor Swift, who, according to one of Insider‘s sources, “was appalled” to learn the way Scooter handled certain “aspects” of the relationship. In fact, the insider claims, this was one of the key reasons the pop star knew she couldn’t trust the music exec with her recordings — and why she went after him so hard publicly.

A private grudge makes sense when it comes to Taylor and Selena. The Shake It Off singer told WSJ about her BFF back in 2020:

“In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Marty Singer responded to the story about Swift, calling it “ridiculous” and maintaining that Scooter “continues to have a very good relationship with Selena.” He even pointed out a photo of Scooter and Taylor “dancing together in Taylor’s photo booth at a private Billboard afterparty in recent years.” That was in 2015 btw.

A source close to Taylor hit back at the spin doctoring:

“If Scooter is trying to insinuate they were friends, it would have been the ‘friendly’ thing to do to ask her if she was OK with him buying her entire life’s work out from under her. He did not do that.”

Ouch! They added:

“Obviously any photo taken with him was before Taylor found out all the details and the full extent of some things that had gone down.”

While no one offered any concrete details about which aspects of the relationship Braun had his fingers on, anything that would upset Taylor so much must have been bad. And of course based on how badly Selena was hurt again and again in that relationship, whatever “quasi-parental” advice the boy was getting wasn’t helpful.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you buy that Scooter Braun crossed the line? Do you think we’ll ever find out what influence he had on Selena’s broken heart??

