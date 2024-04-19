Prince William Makes Important Vow Amid Princess Catherine’s Cancer Battle

Prince William plans to keep this super important promise he made this week.

The Prince of Wales stepped out for his first public engagement since the news of Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis was revealed to the world. According to People, he stopped by the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames on Thursday. During the visit, Prince William received a ton of well-wishes and sweet messages from the volunteers — including one woman named Rachel Candappa.

She handed him cards to give to Princess Catherine and King Charles as they took a break from royal duties while receiving treatment for their respective cancer battles. Appearing touched, Prince William told her in response:

“Oh, some cards, you’re very kind. Thank you very much.”

Then, Rachel asked for a big favor from the royal. What was it? To look after his wife, per The Telegraph. And, of course, William replied:

“I will.”

Aww. Watch a video of their interaction (below):

Volunteer Rachel Candappa gives the Prince of Wales cards for the King and Princess of Wales during his visit to Surplus for Supper. pic.twitter.com/ruGBiWXcLt — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) April 18, 2024

Afterward, Prince William joined the charity to drop off food at the youth center — Hanworth Centre Hub. There, he received a bouquet of flowers and more messages for Kate Middleton. Siobhan Donoghue, the CEO of one of the groups that received the provisions from Surplus to Supper, told People:

“We had a flower arrangement from the staff and one from the young people and volunteers—he was very thankful that we were asking after her. You could see he very much wanted to focus on us and genuinely learn how we impact the community we serve.”

Wow! He and Catherine must have been so grateful for all the kind comments that day. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

