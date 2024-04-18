All The Lyrics Taylor Swift Revealed At That Tortured Poets Department Pop-Up!

We’re just hours away from Taylor Swift‘s new album dropping, and the lyrics she’s already released prove it’s going to be a heartbreaker!

To promote Friday’s release of The Tortured Poets Department, the Anti-Hero artist teased fans with several Easter eggs at a Spotify pop-up experience in Los Angeles earlier this week. There, folks could snap photos in a library environment and dig for clues! See (below):

Cool!

Among the bookshelves was an open book (seen above) that, throughout the experience, flipped through a series of lyrics on the upcoming album. For those die-hard Swifties refusing to pay any mind to the alleged song leaks that are circulating the internet right now, ch-ch-check out all the APPROVED lyric sneak peeks (below):

“I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life” “As She Was Leaving It Felt Like Breathing” “Lost the Game of Chance What Are the Chances” “Even Statues Crumble If They’re Made to Wait” “Crowd Goes Wild at Her Fingertips / Half Moonshine, Full Eclipse” “I Wish I Could Unrecall How We Almost Had It All” “One Less Temptress, One Less Dagger to Sharpen”

OMG! Her songwriting just gets better and better! We’re excited just reading these teasers — and we all better have tissues on standby for the first listen of the full thing! There are clearly some doozies on this record!

FWIW, fans have already theorized that the statue quote could be about her ex Joe Alwyn — as many songs likely will be considering this is her first new album since they broke up. But don’t worry, Travis Kelce‘s favorite songs (reportedly Down Bad and loml) seem a bit more hopeful. Maybe we’ll get some love songs about their new romance, too?!? Either way, prepare to feel ALL the feels! Which song lyric or title has you most intrigued?! Share before the album drops (below)!

