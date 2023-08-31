How Ellie Goulding Is Doing After CRAZY Pyrotechnic Firework Misfire Nearly Hits Her In The Face!

Ellie Goulding had the fire, but thankfully it didn’t burn!

On Sunday the Lights musician was in for one hell of a scare when she was performing at Victorious Festival in England. While she danced around singing her hit song Miracle, one of the pyrotechnic spark machines near the front of the stage suddenly went off and shot out a burst of fireworks. The 36-year-old managed to just BARELY avoid the spark, with it coming within inches of her face. In a fan video posted to TikTok, she can be heard yelling as the explosion went off:

“F**k!”

SO scary! She’s so lucky she wasn’t standing any closer to the pyro or it could’ve really hurt her!

Luckily, though, she seemed uninjured and continued to dance and sing along to her song. You can see the video (below):

After the video went viral, the Love Me Like You Do singer took to her Instagram Story to update her fans on how she’s doing after the close call. She wrote on Wednesday:

“To those asking I am ok! Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x”

Underneath her message, she added a small gif of fireworks.

Whew! We’re so glad to hear Ellie wasn’t hurt — this situation could’ve gone drastically differently! We’re sure the pyrotechnics will be taking extra precautions at her next show…

