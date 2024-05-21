The Errors Tour! Watch Taylor Swift Expertly Handle A Wardrobe Malfunction During Stockholm Show!

The Errors Tour continues! LOLz!

Taylor Swift has experienced quite a few snafus throughout The Eras Tour already! The heel of her Christian Louboutin boot broke in Rio de Janeiro, her garter snapped during a performance of Lavender Haze in April 2023. Of course, issues are bound to happen now and then when you’re performing for over 3 hours straight in multiple cities! It’s inevitable! The question is how you react to it!

Unfortunately, Tay had another mishap during her show in Stockholm. However, she handled the moment like a total pro!

Related: Swifties Think Taylor Showed Off A HICKEY On Stage After Trip With Travis Kelce!



Between songs during the acoustic section on Sunday, Taylor suffered a little wardrobe malfunction. As seen in a video posted to TikTok, fans first noticed when the songstress told the crowd to “just talk among yourselves.” LOLz! She then walked over to the piano on stage and unwrapped her blue Roberto Cavalli dress, revealing a sparkly gold bra underneath — meant for The Tortured Poets Department part of the show. While some thought she just “was taking off her dress” on stage, that wasn’t the case! It appears her amazing dress broke!

As a concertgoer then said in the background of the clip:

“She’s having a wardrobe malfunction.”

A crew member then came to the rescue. Taylor took it all in stride, laughing while he resolved the issue. Once everything was all set, she turned her attention to the piano and got back to business, performing one of the new tracks from TTPD — How Did It End! Watch her expertly handle the hiccup (below):

Once again, what a pro!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]