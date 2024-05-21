Kailyn Lowry Reveals Doctors Shockingly Denied Her A Breast Reduction -- For THIS Upsetting Reason!

Kailyn Lowry had it all planned out. She knew exactly when and why she wanted to get a boob job. But doctors threw a MAJOR monkey wrench in her plans when they turned her down for surgery — and the reasoning behind it was hard for her to hear.

The Teen Mom 2 alum explained it all on the most recent episode of her Barely Famous podcast, which was released to fans over the weekend. She recalled having what she termed as “humbling” conversations with multiple plastic surgeons who all refused to perform breast augmentation surgeries on her! Yes, at just 32 years old, Kailyn got turned down by several docs. And it was all because of… her weight!

On the podcast, she revealed several medical professionals all told her to lose a pretty substantial amount of weight before they’d consider operating on her. Otherwise, the cosmetic surgery was seen as too risky. She explained:

“I want to get a boob job, right? I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds. So, 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50 but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me.”

Forty-plus pounds of weight loss is no joke. That’s a lot! Why would they need her to do that? After all, she was actually specifically seeking a breast reduction — which obviously would have come with its own really significant weight loss in addition to smaller implants being put in by the surgeons. But docs said she needed to drop weight first — otherwise the health risks were too great.

See, the more overweight you are, the harder your heart needs to work to get your body oxygen by pumping blood. Adding that extra workload while under the anesthesia you need to have surgery done puts you at higher risk of heart attack and stroke. At a certain point it’s just not worth the added risk for surgeons.

Recalling how was left “sobbing” after a phone call with one doctor’s office, the reality star explained:

“I’ve been wanting to do this breast reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is. I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done. Truthfully, I’d want to do that at the same time as my boob job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?”

The mom of seven did find at least one positive from the experience, though! She hopes it may help others who hear her story and take her advice. Warning listeners they need to be in the “right headspace” before booking consultations for breast augmentation and other cosmetic surgeries, the MTV alum said:

“If you’re not, you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you.”

FWIW, Kailyn actually said back in a January podcast episode that she wanted to begin using the diabetes-slash-weight loss drug Ozempic after giving birth to twins Verse and Valley at the start of the year. It’s unclear whether that’s a viable option right now, but in light of how much the conversations with those doctors seems to affect her, it seems like Lowry might be moved to take some kind of action.

Obviously, we’re glad medical professionals seem to have her best interest at heart here. Turning down risky surgeries is a necessary part of doctors doing no harm, as their oath asks of them. We’re just sad that it was so difficult and jarring for Kailyn to hear. That is NOT an easy conversation — no less one to have several times with multiple different docs. Ugh. Sending love and light!!

