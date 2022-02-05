Kanye West 'Feeling Powerless' Over Kim Kardashian Divorce: 'He Likes Being In Control'

It doesn’t seem like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going to quell their coparenting controversy any time soon…

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Jesus Walks rapper are the (unfortunate) talk of the town right now after a Friday morning TikTok tiff that went public in all the wrong ways.

Of course, as you’ll readily recall, Kanye shockingly called Kim out on Instagram amid frustration over 8-year-old daughter North West‘s TikTok activity. Not to be outdone, the reality TV superstar quickly responded with her own statement about Ye’s antics while publicly pushing for him to finally finalize their divorce.

In the hours after that first jaw-dropping exchange on Friday morning, Kanye doubled down on his aggressive posting, going back on IG and accusing the KKW Beauty mogul of kidnapping (!!!) in a second shocking missive. But other info is coming to light, too. Also on Friday, an insider came forth alleging that Ye “hardly sees his children,” even after supposedly committing to spending more time with them in Los Angeles.

And now, a second source is really going in on the Yeezy brand fashion designer.

This new insider spoke to Us Weekly on Friday afternoon, revealing that Ye is acting out so aggressively in this new, public way because he is “feeling powerless” as his 41-year-old estranged wife moves forward with their divorce.

The source explained it succinctly:

“He likes being in control and having that power.”

Yeah, no kidding…

In fact, speaking out on social media like this is allegedly Ye’s direct attempt at recouping power from the reality TV mogul. The insider explains that the Flashing Lights rapper is going public because “that’s where he feels he’s heard the most.” Take one look at the engagement on Ye’s new IG posts, and, yeah, we can see why.

It may not matter to Kim, though. The SKIMS founder, who first filed for divorce back in February 2021, is more than ready to move on from the Chicago native.

This source confirmed what we’ve previously reported about that subject, explaining that Kim’s desire to finalize their divorce has Kanye feeling particularly powerless:

“Kanye is putting divorce matters to the back burner. He didn’t choose divorce and isn’t liking that Kim is basically ‘winning’ so far when it comes to the kids [and] the home. … [Kanye] is just trying to win power back.”

Yeah, well, this is a hell of a way to do it. Just saying!

The insider runs interference for the rapper a bit, claiming Ye’s behavior may seem like it’s trying to make Kim “look like a bad person,” but that it supposedly is “not intentional,” and instead it’s all merely “another example of him just wanting control.”

Uh, no. Trying to shrug off West’s actions here as allegedly wanting to have control isn’t the apologetic excuse you think it is! In fact, Kanye’s behavior is SUPER s**tty and plainly manipulative any way you slice it!

Ultimately, the source surmises Ye’s public outcry has one major motive: getting North off TikTok. The insider explained:

“[Kanye] feels she’s too young to be on social media.”

Fine, but like we’ve said before, the correct and mature way to voice that concern is to go to Kim in private and have an adult conversation! Don’t go on social media and air out family drama and accuse your estranged wife of kidnapping!!!

This should be obvious?!?!

But evidently not?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Has Kanye gone too far with all this, or not?

