California Teen Dies After Being Sucked Into Burrito Factory Meat Grinder!

An investigation is underway in southern California after a teenager was sucked into an industrial food processor at a factory that makes a popular lines of frozen burritos, and killed in the machine.

According to multiple media reports, a 19-year-old worker at the Tina’s Burritos food processing plant in the Los Angeles-area city of Vernon was killed in an apparent accident while performing sanitation work at the factory. The teenager has not been publicly identified.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, according to a spokesperson from the Vernon Police Department. Police Sergeant Daniel Onopa told LA media outlets that the victim was apparently cleaning an industrial food processor as part of an after-hours sanitation shift for the frozen burrito company when the meat grinder on which he was working unexpectedly activated… and sucked him inside.

Other workers were present in the factory at the time, Onopa said. Horrifically, they not only heard the teenager screaming for help as the machine activated, but they actually ran over and attempted to turn it off. Sadly, they were unable to switch off the machine in time, and the teenager died. First responders were immediately notified, but the young man had already perished by the time they arrived.

According to Onopa, there was no indication of foul play in the teenager’s death. Instead, cops are investigating the tragedy as an accident. Per ABC 6 News and others, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health also began their own investigation into the worker’s death this week — a standard move whenever somebody is seriously injured or killed in a workplace incident.

When asked about the situation, a spokesperson for the city of Vernon shared a brief statement with People:

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and co-workers affected by this tragedy.”

What a horrible story. We can’t even imagine what those moments must have been like for that poor young man — and also for all the other workers who were first to the scene to try to render aid.

We send our thoughts and condolences to his friends, family, and loved ones. And we hope the other workers who witnessed the terrible tragedy will receive whatever professional counseling and therapy they need to work through the horrific situation.

