Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Is Engaged!

Amber Portwood is getting ready to tie the knot with her new man!

On Friday, sources for US Weekly revealed after the Teen Mom alum introduced her new beau — randomly also named Gary — to the cast in the latest episode of The Next Chapter, the pair are actually engaged! The 34-year-old was said to have met the guy on a dating app back in September 2023 — and the rest is history!

The insider said the proposal took place “within the last two weeks” and Amber’s ring is “a family stone that was reset into a new ring.” Aw, sounds amazing! The source added:

“She’s really, really happy.”

The couple are also working hard to make things work, per the source, who said they’ve been putting in some hours in therapy:

“They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Gary reportedly has no kids of his own but is happily “very family-oriented” and takes care of his parents. He’s also very different from the reality TV star’s exes, including baby daddy Gary Shirley, according to the insider. In fact, he’s never actually watched the show:

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show. This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”

Sounds like they’re really trying to go about things in a healthy way! Reactions to this surprise, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

