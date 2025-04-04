Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Say THIS Innocent Post Sparked Fallout With Carly's Adoptive Parents!

Is this how Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s feud with Carly’s adoptive parents started?

As we previously reported, the two have been blocked by Brandon and Teresa Davis from seeing their 15-year-old daughter — despite having an open adoption. They originally thought it was because of Tyler’s OnlyFans account and shut it down. However, Catelynn and Tyler later learned it wasn’t because of that! Instead, their adoption counselor claimed it was because of Teresa’s mental health AND she wanted an apology! But what happened to cause the relationship to fall apart?

Related: Kailyn Lowry’s Fiancé Accused Of Cheating By ANOTHER Woman After TikTok Star’s Claims!

On this week’s new episode of their podcast, Cate & Ty: Break It Down, the reality stars claimed it was because of a picture they posted on Instagram of a visit with Carly two years ago. Catelynn explained:

“It was all of us walking and it was the back of us And then Tyler posted one — where it was him, Carly and Nova, and it was the back of them.”

It’s truly an innocent picture. Take a look at Cate’s below:

This is what caused all this drama? Really? According to the couple, yeah! Teresa and Brandon allegedly allowed them to post the photos but later confronted them about the issue:

“They said, ‘Only the back of her head. If you can’t see her face, we’re fine with it.’”

However, things took a turn for the worse from there. When Tyler and Catelyn tried to plan another visit with Carly, Teresa shut it down. Catelyn said she messaged the adoptive mom about her disappointment over the situation and that was not well received:

“She got upset with me that I said that. She just came back with, ‘The way you speak about us isn’t nice, so we’re not going to be responding for a while.’”

Now, Catelyn and Tyler have no access to Carly! They haven’t seen her in two years as Teresa and Brandon cut off contact and won’t even allow them to send gifts to the teenager. He said:

“How am I going to stop and withhold an expression of love to the child when it’s been happening for 15 years. It’s all Carly’s ever known. Before being blocked, we just wanted to know if what we’re doing is harming Carly or not. Is it her? Is she saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to see pictures of my sisters, it’s hurting me. I don’t want to get gifts.’”

Oof. What a sad, sad situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube]