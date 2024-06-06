Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry's Teenage Son ROASTS Her Red Carpet Looks!

Kailyn Lowry’s teen son has THOUGHTS on her past red carpet looks!

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom star’s oldest child Isaac Rivera, 14, took to Instagram to break down some of his mom’s old looks — and he was BRUTALLY honest! He began the video with an appearance where Kailyn wore a red shirt, black pants, and short hair. He said:

“For the first one, it’s, like, a red top. In my opinion, the hair was not eating. It just, like, doesn’t look good. No, actually, I think it’s because it’s short hair. I don’t like her in short hair. This is not cute to me. And I hope she’s wearing a bra under this. What is going on?”

HA!!

He also zoomed in on her manicure, which he called “crazy.”

The next look was Kailyn in a lacey black ensemble with curly hair and striking makeup. He said:

“The makeup is actually eating. This time. She looks so good. But why are the nails green but she has a gold purse? The hair is eating, the makeup is eating. I don’t know what even to call this, but it’s a black outfit. I don’t even know what to say.”

Lolz!

For the next look, Kailyn had on an elegant gown with a plunging V-neckline and a leg slit. Isaac ripped:

“Why do you look so old in this picture? The hair — getting there.”

In the final pic, Kailyn posed alongside co-star Leah Messer, and Isaac had enough criticism to go ‘round! He thought Leah’s top was “cute,” but noted that she could have picked better pants — and said her footwear was “elf shoes.” OMG! As for his mom, he said her earring made her look like she’s “in a cult.”

Watch the vid (below):

BRUTAL!

In the comments, Leah hilariously responded:

“Elf shoes This is great! Keep them coming”

So funny!

Do YOU agree with his takes? Sound OFF in the comments!

