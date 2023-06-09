Maci Bookout Unexpectedly Showed Up At Ex Ryan Edwards' Court Appearance This Week!

Maci Bookout is showing some unexpected support for her ex during his interminable legal battle.

The Teen Mom veteran surprisingly showed up in a Tennessee courtroom on Wednesday when it came time for Ryan Edwards‘ latest hearing. She wasn’t involved in the hearing, but since she shares 14-year-old son Bentley with her embattled ex, she felt it was important to be there all the same.

The 31-year-old MTV vet was spotted in court by observers who were on hand to see Ryan and his lawyers react to his recent one-year prison sentence. Afterwards, per The Ashley, Maci released a brief statement about why she chose to appear at Wednesday’s hearing in the city of Chattanooga:

“As Bentley’s mom it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan, but Bentley as well.”

Makes sense. It can’t be easy for anybody involved, of course. But Maci is such an active momma to Bentley that it’s sensible for her to want to be around so she knows what his dad is going through.

Also in court on Wednesday, per the US Sun, were Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry Edwards. His other ex, Mackenzie Edwards, was not in the court when Ryan went before a judge for this latest hearing. That’s understandable, considering all the s**t he has put her through. At this point, as we’ve been reporting, she’s trying to get her life back on track.

As for Ryan, this week’s hearing was meant to “examine the four charges” against him. As we’ve noted, those charges include possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and harassment charges stemming back to his actions directed at Mackenzie in recent months.

Last month, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison on the charges. This week’s hearing was meant to adjudicate that time served.

However, per the US Sun, a Hamilton County Court clerk confirmed “nothing was decided” at the hearing Maci attended. Instead, Ryan’s future will be determined at a future court hearing set to take place on July 12. Until then, per the US Sun, the former reality TV star has been ordered to remain at Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga.

And so the legal drama continues…

