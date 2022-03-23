4 Teens' Parents Turn Them In After Carjacking Leads To Horrific Dragging Death Of 73-Year-Old Woman

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Four teens have been arrested for murder in connection with a carjacking that left an elderly woman dead.

73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance when

According to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department, the juveniles are accused of carjacking Linda Frickey around 1:30 p.m. in the Mid-City area on Monday. The the incident went down, and she was dragged for more than a block while she stayed tangled in the driver’s side seatbelt.

WDSU reported that Frickey’s arm was severed as she was displaced from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and two 15-year-old females were booked at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on one count of second-degree murder. The suspects’ names and photos have not been released due to the fact they’re still minors.

In the release, the NOPD revealed that the suspects’ parents turned them in to police, writing:

“The mother of one of the 15-year-old female suspects turned her daughter in to police. Later in the evening, officers located and arrested the male suspect and one of the female suspects at the location after receiving information from the male suspect’s parents. The remaining female suspect surrendered to police this morning (March 22).”

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson added in a press conference on Tuesday:

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, on the behalf of these parents, and I want to commend them for doing the right thing. It’s very painful to turn in your child for something you know they were not raised to be.”

Frickey’s loved ones are stunned by the news of her tragic death. The insurance professional was set to retire in just a month, and was looking forward to spending more time with her husband, who had just retired, as well as friends and family.

Her sister, Jinny Griffin, told NOLA.com:

“She never met a stranger. If you go to the store with Linda, you’re doing a two-hour stay. You can never just pop in and pop out.”

Frickey’s sister-in-law, Kathy Richard, told Fox8:

“Linda should have lived to be 100 years old, still helping everybody. She didn’t have the chance to see her son get married next year and her granddaughter was only seven years old. She didn’t get enough time with her. She did not deserve to go that way.”

The incident also scarred those who witnessed it. Eyewitness Todd Ecker, who tried to intervene as the deadly carjacking unfolded, told WDSU:

“I got out of my vehicle screaming, ‘Stop, stop, you are dragging someone.’ He took off with the vehicle. Still dragging her. Reckless. No care for human beings at all.”

Utterly devastating.

See video of the incident for yourself at the :26 mark (below). Warning — while this does not show the graphic dragging, it is still very upsetting footage.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300.

[Image via WDSU/YouTube.]