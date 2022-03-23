Wow! Pete Davidson’s Mom Wants Kim Kardashian To Have His Baby!

Pete Davidson’s mom apparently has babies on the brain!

On Tuesday, Amy Davidson took to Instagram to respond to a fan who commented on a paparazzi picture of the 28-year-old comedian and Kim Kardashian kissing inside a car, predicting that the couple would be having a baby soon. Tagging the momma, they wrote:

“She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. @amyymarie118.”

Ha! Bold prediction!

Related: Why Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande’s Friendship ‘Hasn’t Changed’ Amid Pete Romance!

Surprisingly, Amy had nothing but enthusiasm over the idea of becoming a grandma if the two ended up having a baby in the future! She replied in the comments section with a simple:

“Yayyyy!”

Whoa! Something tells us that Kanye West would have a HUGE objection to this! Ch-ch-check out the post HERE.

While Kim and Pete may have the stamp of approval from his mother, many fans responded to the social media user with concern for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. They pointed out how she had suffered pretty severe complications in her first two pregnancies with North and Saint West. As you may recall, she dealt with preeclampsia — a potentially life-threatening complication that causes high blood pressure and damage to the liver and kidneys. She also experienced a placenta accreta, in which the placenta remains attached to the uterine wall and causes severe blood loss during birth.

It was not an easy time for Kimmy Kakes! Due to her difficult pregnancies, she and her ex eventually decided on using surrogates to carry Chicago and Psalm for them. In 2018, the SKIMS founder opened up about how “hard” it was for her to have a surrogate instead of carrying her youngest two children herself, sharing at the time:

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong. People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

But maybe Kim would be open to going through surrogacy again with Pete! Things have been heating up between the two recently, what with the pair becoming Instagram official earlier this month. The Saturday Night Live star even got Kim’s name branded on his chest after the two have only been together for five months! Despite their ongoing drama with Kanye, it really seems like the lovebirds are happier than ever. The 41-year-old even gushed about her beau during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying:

“It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s. Like, f**k it … just go for it, find your happiness.”

Never say never, Perezcious readers! What do YOU think? Do you believe Kim and Pete will have a kid together in the future, or is just wishful thinking on a potential grandma’s part? Sound OFF with your reactions to momma Davidson’s comment (below)!

[Image via Amy Davidson/Instagram, WENN]