Phone Left At Restaurant Full Of Child Rape Videos -- Leading To Arrest Of Beloved Longtime Soccer Coach

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A soccer coach from Tennessee has been arrested after police discovered videos of him raping young boys on his cell phone.

According to a press release from the Franklin Police Department on Sunday, a man accidentally left his phone at a restaurant after enjoying a meal. In an attempt to find out whose phone it was, restaurant employees opened it and to search for contact information:

“What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children, and so they called police.”

Their horrifying discovery was a huge cache of child sexual abuse material. But this wasn’t just child porn some sicko had downloaded. These were apparently videos of the phone’s owner sexually abusing children.

When officers went through the phone, they were horrified to find HUNDREDS of videos and photos of a man raping underage boys. They also discovered his identity immediately: 63-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos, a beloved local soccer coach.

Campos was described by the FPD as a 20-year resident of the small town on the outskirts of Nashville, and said he was a “popular” soccer coach. He allegedly used this position as a coach to lure young boys back to his home, where he would drug and abuse them:

“During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods [where he lived] where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team. After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them.”

Just unimaginable…

So far 10 victims have been pointed out, and two have been identified, but law enforcement is still concerned there could be even more. The boys in the videos and photos appear to be 9-17 years old, and heartbreakingly, the department says they may not even know they were victims:

“Detectives say that the children in these videos were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims.”

Campos was booked into jail where he remains on charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. According to Police Lieutenant Charles Warner, he’s being held on a $525,000 bond and it’s unclear if he has obtained an attorney. Law enforcement also never made public what type of drug he used during this alleged abuse.

At this point, the investigation is still ongoing and detectives are hoping they can identify the remaining victims, as well as any other potential victims that may not appear in the videos. See more (below):

Just awful! Sending love and light to all of the victims. We hope they get the justice they deserve.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via WSMV4 Nashville/YouTube/Franklin Police Department]