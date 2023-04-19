Texas Mom Murdered -- Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Her Because She Wouldn't Have A Baby With Him

A Texas man was arrested for murder after allegedly killing his girlfriend simply because she didn’t want to have a baby with him.

22-year-old Jade Alyssa Alvarez was last seen alive on April 5 when she made plans to meet her boyfriend Adam Byrd in San Antonio, Texas that night. According to police, residents in the area were disturbed when they heard “a single gunshot, a woman screaming, and then hearing several more gunshots.” The true horror of what happened wouldn’t be found until dawn.

Related: Man Allegedly Went On Killing Spree — But Child’s Phone Call Stopped Him

Around 6 a.m. on the morning of April 6, law enforcement found Jade’s body lying on a road in the area the gunshots were heard. In a statement obtained by People, local officers confirmed the young mom of one was killed by gunshot wounds:

“When the Medical Examiner arrived, the victim was found to have two gunshot wounds to the back of the head and one gunshot wound to the abdomen.”

So awful… Who would do such a thing? As it turns out it didn’t take long for authorities to pin down a suspect…

Last week, the victim’s 23-year-old boyfriend was officially arrested and charged with murder in connection to her death. According to CBS Austin, Byrd has now even confessed to killing his girlfriend. And the reason is… jaw-dropping. He allegedly admitted they got into an argument over her not wanting to have a baby with him. The murder isn’t the only crime he confessed to either! Police say he also confessed to robbing a store — and then turning around and using the same gun he committed used in the robbery to kill Alvarez:

“The suspect confessed to both the robberies and the murder of the victim.”

Just awful. All because she didn’t want to have his child?!

Byrd has yet to be indicted and is being held in Bexar County Jail. He hasn’t entered a plea and it’s unclear if he has an attorney, but his first hearing is scheduled for May 31.

According to Jade’s obituary, the 22-year-old worked in the food industry and planned to attend college in the fall. She also had a 3-year-old son, Jeremiah Rodriguez. In a post on Facebook, a loved one named Lile Pegram said:

“HEAVEN HAS GAINED AN ANGEL … Jade Alyssa Alvarez, you will be truly missed by everyone. Your smile was so contagious and welcoming. Losing you will be felt for many years to come. Knowing that you are now with our Heavenly Father brings comfort to our heart.”

Later in the post, she dedicated a poem to the late mother, writing:

“Heavenly Home Our Jade has gone to the angels above. Where there’s nothing but happiness, joy and love. Gone from this world, so full of strife. Back to the God who gave her life. But rejoice that God chose our sweet flower for His own, And has taken her back to His Heavenly home.”

So heartbreaking…

We’re sending so much love and light to Jade’s family as they navigate this unthinkable loss.

R.I.P.

[Image via Lile Pegram/Facebook/Bexhar County Jail]