Sister Sister Star Marques Houston Still Defends Marrying Teenager -- By Blasting Women His Own Age & 'Single Mothers'

We guess Marques Houston subscribes to the old philosophy that the best defense is a good offense. Because what he just said in defense of his controversial relationship? It’s pretty damned offensive!

For those who don’t know, the Sister, Sister star drew a ton of controversy a couple years back when he revealed he was getting married to a 19-year-old. The former child star was 38 at the time, literally twice Miya Dickey‘s age — but even ickier to many was the fact they’d already been together for a year. They went public with their relationship just THREE WEEKS after she turned 18. He was 37. Yowza.

So at the very best, they met like the exact moment Miya turned 18 and fell in love right away, going IG official in just days. At best that’s what happened. There was quite a bit of talk at the time that it was worse than all that. According to an investigation by MTO News, around the time of the engagement announcement, someone named “Miyana Dickey” had been missing since she was 15 — and a “Miyana Dickey” had been listed on at least one of Marques’ projects on IMDB before 2018. That listing has since been erased. Marques claimed at the time that was an error, possibly an intentional one, writing on social media:

“I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB … Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult.”

Messy stuff. But moving on to the present…

There doesn’t seem to be any concrete proof Miya is “Miyana,” nor that Marques and Miya were together before she turned 18 — but they have been together ever since. They even welcomed a child together in 2021. Now the R&B singer is 41, and his wife is 22 — so he isn’t even twice her age anymore! But he still finds the need to defend their union apparently.

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, he did so by putting the blame on women his own age. He said they tend to have too much “baggage.” He also said, unbelievably:

“A red flag to me [was] always with a woman that had a kid. Nothing against single women, but single mothers with children are a red flag for me.”

Wow. Wow wow wow.

How you think these women become single mothers, Marques? A great many get used and excused by guys who would rather hook up with younger girls!

Marques tried to add something positive — but ultimately just showed off where the toxicity came from. He said:

“I tip my hat and respect women that are raising children on their own. But when I grew up, I never really wanted to have kids. I would talk to my dad a lot, and he would always tell me to have your own kids because you never know what the baby daddys are about. So if you’re gonna have kids, make sure it is with a woman that never had kids. So that was always my red flag… and a woman with an attitude. I don’t like women with funky attitudes.”

Something tells us Marques comes across a lot of “funky attitudes” among people he offends. Just sayin.’

On his marriage, the actor explained why he still believes he made the right choice — and not just because of true love, he actually thinks he was being safe here:

“I’m 41, she is 22. I could’ve married a 44-year-old woman, and it could’ve been disastrous. Women that are my age… they kind of have a different outlook on life. Like a lot of women my age are very independent. They are very like, ‘I don’t need a man to do this for me ’cause I can do it for myself.’ I come from a generation that I love to provide for my wife.”

LOLz, yes, he literally comes from a different generation from his wife. The same one as her dad, most likely… He finally got romantic — or his version anyway, saying:

“There’s a lot of women my age I’ve dated, they may have baggage. They may have kids, they may not. There’s so many different women I’ve been with throughout my life, and it just so happens to be that this one caught my heart. Everything that I prayed for — and everything that I wanted in a woman — she came with. Although she was young, I’m young in spirit.”

Right, everything he was praying for — which, if we’re reading correctly here, is no baggage, no kids, no attitude, no independent spirit.

Frankly, if we were Marques’ wife, we’d take all of this as a big ol’ red flag. After all, yesterday’s teens and today’s 23-year-olds are tomorrow’s 40-year-old single moms. You know, when their men move on to the younger model…

What do YOU think of all this, Perezcious readers??

