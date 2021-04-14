Texas 9th Graders Caught Doing Mock Slave Auction Of Black Classmates On Snapchat

What kind of kids would even think to do something like this?!

The Aledo Independent School District in Aledo, Texas — a small city west of Fort Worth — is facing the rightful wrath of angry parents right now after it came to light that ninth grade students in the district have been engaging in a Snapchat “auction” of their classmates of color.

Related: Ozzy Osbourne Breaks His Silence On Wife Sharon’s Fiery Racism Scandal On ‘The Talk’

According to NBC DFW, students at the Daniel School Ninth Grade Campus have been communicating via Snapchat with a new “game” that allows them to bid on and trade “ownership” of students of color amongst themselves. The group chat has summarily been called “Slave Trade,” “[N-word] Farm,” and “[N-word] Auction” by its participants. OMG!

In screenshots showing the game, the outlet reported that one student was said to be “worth” $100, while another was worth just $1 because the “buyer” said they “didn’t like his hair.” The game understandably hurt one student badly enough that they went on to tell school leaders, and from there the entire operation was discovered.

The district quickly sent a note home to all parents, and disciplined the students involved, but some are understandably still upset with the reaction considering the note called the incident “cyber bullying” instead of also calling it out as outright racism.

Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan Bohm later issued a new statement that said “racism and hatred have no place” in the school district, but parents aren’t too happy in light of the controversy itself, and the first “cyber bullying” response.

Mark Grubbs, a father of three, pulled his kids out of the school district after the incident, and told NBC DFW (below):

“It makes me sick from the standpoint, ‘Who do they think they are? What gives them the right to think they can do that to someone else? Calling it cyber bullying rather than calling it racism … that is the piece that really gets under my skin. [There’s] a lot of racism. My son being called out of his name and what not and it got to the point he didn’t mind fighting and that didn’t sit right with me and my wife. My son was never a fighter.”

Wow!

Related: Queen Elizabeth Hiring Diversity Team After Meghan Markle’s Racism Claims

Fellow Aledo ISD parent Ella Bullock added more in an interview with the media outlet, saying:

“I was not shocked honestly because of the community we live in. I’m still a bit disappointed with the email, it stops short of calling it hate speech.”

No kidding!

Even besides the email response itself, it’s pretty wild that high school freshmen would even think to do something like this, but this is the post-Trump country we live in… Sigh…

[Image via WFAA/YouTube]