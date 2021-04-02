Ozzy Osbourne Breaks Silence On Sharon's Racism Scandal & The Talk Ousting

Make no mistake, Ozzy Osbourne supports his wife 100%!

Ever since Sharon Osbourne took part in a heated defense over her longtime friend Piers Morgan and his controversial take on Meghan Markle’s tell-all during an early March episode of The Talk, she’s been the center of attention. With racist and homophobic claims brought forth by former co-hosts and her ultimate departure from the CBS talkshow following an internal investigation, the 72-year-old rock star is now speaking out on the claims against his wife.

In a brief but very clear post to Instagram Wednesday, the singer shared an old photo of the couple posing on a red carpet. With his finger to his ear, he cleverly captioned the upload:

“I can’t f*cking hear you! #TeamSharon”

Message received, Ozzy! Followers had mixed reactions to the public support. Many have sided with the former MTV alums, even boycotting the series. But a lot of fans think it’s time for Sharon to “listen to what others are saying.” What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]