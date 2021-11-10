Viral Video Shows Teyana Taylor Stopping Mid-Performance To Make Sure Fan Is Safe: 'We Ain't Doing That'

Teyana Taylor isn’t taking any chances.

Days after the live music world suffered an awful tragedy, when an apparent crowd surge killed eight people and injured hundreds more at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Taylor is playing things on the safe side.

The 30-year-old singer was performing Monday night in El Lay as part of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour, when she looked out into the audience and saw what appeared to be a fan in the crowd in some type of distress.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok on Tuesday, the singer can be seen stopping the show, looking into the audience, and saying (below):

“Is she okay? Bring her up here. Is she okay? We ain’t doing that. Come on.”

Wow. Good move!

After instructing security to sit on the edge of the stage to monitor that area of the crowd from then on, Taylor jokes with the audience before restarting the show (below):

“I’m about to retire, you ain’t gonna sue me baby. Let’s make sure we’re good.”

Amen!

Obviously, in light of the events surrounding Travis Scott‘s ill-fated show on Friday night down in Houston, Taylor’s precautionary Monday night moment is all the more topical.

