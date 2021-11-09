9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Suing Travis Scott After Being 'Trampled Nearly To Death' At Concert

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Travis Scott has yet another lawsuit on his hands over the Astroworld concert tragedy.

As you likely know, an apparent crowd rush at the Grammy nominee’s show on Friday night led to the deaths of several attendees, with many more injured and rushed to a local hospital. The youngest victim was Ezra Blount, who has reportedly been in a medically-induced coma in the days since. The 9-year-old’s family said all the boy’s organs are damaged, and that he suffered serious brain swelling, which has only gotten “progressively worse.”

Now, Ezra and his father Treston are suing the Sicko Mode rapper and Live Nation for the horrendous injuries he suffered, according to TMZ. The lawsuit, filed by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, claims Ezra was “suddenly forced to watch in terror as several concertgoers were injured and killed” during the crowd surge and was “trampled nearly to death” himself.

According to the docs, Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” as fans around him were lifting up “unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.” The suit goes on to describe the chaotic scene, noting that many in the crowd were shouting for “help with CPR and pleading” with Travis and concert organizers to stop the show.

The lawsuit blames the boy’s injuries on the rapper, Live Nation, and a slew of other entities, saying they “egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives” of all attendees. The docs note the venue didn’t have enough security to implement proper crowd control measures and emergency medical support — echoing the concerning claim a security guard who worked at the event made earlier this week that the staff was “woefully unprepared.”

Ezra and his father are seeking general damages, as well as exemplary damages, accusing Travis and his team of gross negligence which directly caused Ezra’s injuries and “indescribable emotional pain and mental anguish.”

This is just the latest of lawsuits stemming from the ill-fated concert. On Monday, it was revealed that attendee Kristian Paredes had also named Trav a defendant in her suit, alongside Drake, who made a special appearance on stage that Kristian claims only made the crowd rush worse. She states in the suit:

“[Drake] came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd, and the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured.”

For his part, Drake broke his silence on the “devastating” night on Monday, telling his Instagram followers:

“I’ve spent the past few days truing to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Meanwhile, Travis also expressed being “absolutely devastated” over the horrific events that unfolded. We’re sure he’s not thrilled about all these lawsuits, either — but we hope these concertgoers get the justice they deserve.

