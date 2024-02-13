The Bachelor Fans BLAST 'Degrading' Group Date They're Calling A Producer's Weird 'Fetish'!

This backfired! Monday’s episode of The Bachelor is getting BLASTED online over a date viewers think was done to please some producer’s “fetish.” Jeez!

The new episode of the dating competition saw lead Joey Graziadei and his suitors head to the Malta coast for a group date where a scene of Game of Thrones had supposedly been filmed. To pay homage to the HBO drama, they all put on armor for a sword fight before having to make emotional eye contact with the leading man. Naturally, some of the reality stars took their shot and kissed him before moving on to another challenge where they had to fight for another person’s flag football-style sash.

All of this was pretty expected from the ABC show! But it was the final task that even had Joey weirded out!

To close out the date, the ladies stood around a large wheel that had “juicy” sausages and pieces of cheese dangling from it. Using only their mouths, they had to catch the food as it spun around, and the winner would earn extra alone time with Joey — who was SO mortified by the challenge that he joined in to make the women feel better about it. That’s a bad sign!

Along with several of the contestants bashing the task in confessionals (and flat-out refusing to participate), viewers slammed the series over the odd date, complaining on X (Twitter):

“Producer with a sausage fetish challenge.” “Cheese and sausage smacking others’ full makeup faces then touching yours is disgusting.” “That is NOT sanitary.” “Ahh yes … the great ancient Maltese tradition of noble and distinguished knights having to catch a sausage using just their mouth.” “I don’t feel great about a game where the girls get smacked in the face with sausages.” “am i the only one that found that sausage challenge incredibly degrading? bachelor producers are hitting a new low. ” “The sausage challenge group date thing on the Bachelor was cringy as hell”

Oof!

Not a good look for the producers — especially for a show that’s faced so much BTS controversy during its run! You’d think they would’ve tried to steer clear of unnecessary drama like this, right?! Guess they’re really running out of ideas. What do YOU think of this date, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via ABC/Hulu]