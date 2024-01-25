Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans & Justin Glaze FINALLY Confirm They’re Dating After Months Of Speculation!

Bachelor Nation finally got the confirmation they’ve long been waiting for: Susie Evans and Justin Glaze ARE DATING!

For those who don’t know, the pair sparked romance rumors last year, thanks to their red carpet appearances, flirty social media videos, and cozy pictures together. However, Susie and Justin continuously denied the romance rumors — insisting things were strictly platonic between them. Fans were not buying it, though, given the chemistry that radiated off their TikTok and Instagram posts! But they stuck with the “just friends” story. Until now!

But after months of speculation, Susie and Justin officially hard launched their relationship on the ‘gram on Wednesday! The 30-year-old reality star admitted to fans alongside a video giving a sneak peek into their romance:

“Okay fine… y’all were right”

It’s about damn time this confirmation happened! Lolz! Check it out (below):

Awww!!!

For those curious about their love story, don’t worry! Justin and Susie gave the most dramatic deets ever about how they became an item! In an interview with E! News, Susie revealed they’ve been “dating” for a while — but not as long as fans seem to think. The couple claimed they did start off as good friends, but their friendship eventually blossomed into romance.

The two recalled to the outlet that Justin was introduced to Susie in November 2022 — shortly after her relationship with former Bachelor Clayton Echard ended. (Justin had dated former Bachelorette Katie Thurston and later tried to find love again on Bachelor in Paradise.) At the time, he needed a videographer for a work project and slid into her DMs to ask for some help. They soon realized the popular dating show wasn’t the only thing they had in common!

The lovebirds were also moving to Los Angeles from the East Coast within six months of meeting each other. And obviously, it’s nice to know someone when you move to a new area. So they became friends following their first interaction! While Susie and Justin were flirty with each other from the start, they really did keep things platonic at first. Susie said:

“Justin dated people, I dated people, so the narrative of us being truly just friends was true.”

But everything changed a year later! In October 2023, they went to The Penmar’s Sunset Sessions and a bar with friends. As the evening came to an end, Susie and Justin soon noticed everyone else from their group had left. And since Susie left her car at Justin’s place, they had to leave together. Before they returned to his home, though, she wanted to stop at 7-Eleven for some snacks. That’s when things began to heat up between them! Justin remembered they were “messing around with each other a little flirtatiously per usual” when Susie suddenly felt like she wasn’t messing around anymore:

“I was like, ‘Oh, this tone seems a little bit different.’ In the back of my head, I was like, ‘If you’re serious, I’m serious.’ That was kind of my mindset. I had always been testing the lines, and I wasn’t sure if she would go for it. So, I didn’t want to cross those boundaries.”

When Justin and Susie eventually got back to his place, he “just went for it” and admitted he had feelings for her! Justin shared:

“We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it. I was like, ‘Hey listen, I don’t know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I’d be lying if I [said I] haven’t thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends.’”

The feelings were obviously mutual! What came next was the pair having their first kiss that same night and a decision to begin their romantic relationship! However, Justin and Susie kept their romance under wraps for a few weeks before telling their pals as they didn’t want to mess up the dynamic in their friendship group until they knew this was the real deal. Justin explained:

“We’ve always wanted to just kind of protect our privacy, which sounds funny to say because we went on the show where our romantic connections are far from private. But we wanted to just protect our peace, and control our narrative and not put any pressure on our relationship.”

And fast-forward months later, things are still going strong between them! Justin said they even went on their “little hometown” date during the holidays to meet her family in Virginia and his loved ones in Maryland. Wow! Things must be serious between Susie and Justin if they’re introducing one another to each other’s families three months into the relationship!

But we guess these two can move at warp speed when they’ve built their romance off a friendship! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

